No sand mining at bridges on Godavari river

She asked the boatmen associations and JP infra company representatives to adhere to the guidelines of river conservative act.

Published: 12th November 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sand mining underway. (Photo| Express)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Excavating sand at rail-cum-road bridges across Godavari is a punishable offence and criminal cases will be registered against those who violate the rules, warned the East Godavari District Collector K Madhavilatha.

While reviewing the sand excavations with officers of irrigation, railways, mines, revenue, Special Enforcement Bureau and boat association representatives on Friday, she said no question of allowing the digging of sand near bridges in river Godavari at any cost. She asked the boatmen associations and JP infra company representatives to adhere to the guidelines of river conservative act.

It may be recalled, the railway officials had recently inspected the road-cum-rail bridge and made it clear that the state government should not allow any excavations of sand near pillars of bridge. The officials asked the government to ban sand digging immediately at the pillars of the bridges as it will weaken them.

