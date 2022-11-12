Patients prefer physiotherapy over medicine

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, people have begun to make changes in their lifestyles to lead a healthy life. While the fear of being affected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus saw several people popping painkillers for slightest headaches or backaches, people have now started to switch to more natural methods of treating pain or an illness.

Painkillers have side effects such as nausea, drowsiness, dizziness, itching and depression.With more people becoming health conscious, the demand for physiotherapy has increased.Physiotherapy (PT) is a health profession, which encompasses various treatment modalities such as massages, heat therapy, exercises, electrotherapy, patient education, and advice for treating an injury, ailment, or deformity.

It takes a holistic approach that involves the patient directly in their own care which is interrelated with various departments including general medicine, general surgery, neurosurgery, neurology, pediatrics, gynecology, cardiothoracic surgery, ENT and cardiology. A physiotherapist at Guntur GGH, Dr Chikitha explained that in the past few years, awareness on the benefits of physiotherapy has increased and as a result, patients are actively participating in pre and post-surgery physiotherapy sessions without doctor’s coercion.

Elaborating, she said physiotherapy also helps in reinstating a patient suffering from trauma and physical pain after an injury.Stating that the physiotherapy plays a significant role, she explained that the treatment method can help restore movement and function when someone is affected by injury, illness or disability.

Due to lack of required equipment and staff, the services are being provided to about 30 patients every day at GGH. We have sent proposals to the govt for the equipment.

