New projects to boost progress in Andhra: PM Modi

VISAKHAPATNAM: Be it education, entrepreneurship, technology or medical profession, the people of Andhra Pradesh have earned a recognition in every field across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering of over two lakh people at the Andhra University Engineering College ground after laying foundation stone and inaugurating multiple projects worth over Rs 10,500 crore.

Stating that the projects will serve as a medium to achieve hopes and aspirations of Vizag and Andhra Pradesh, Modi noted that they will open new avenues in infrastructure, ease of living and Atmanirbharta (self-reliance). “Projects that have been dedicated to the nation will further enhance the pace of development in the State,” he asserted.

Lauding the people of Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister described them as friendly, hardworking, outgoing and jovial.“Vizag is a special city with an extremely rich tradition of trade and commerce,” Modi said as he recalled his previous visit to the State to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

“The city, an important port in ancient India, was part of the trade route to West Asia and Rome, thousands of years ago. It remains a significant nodal point of commerce and trade even today,” he added. In Amrit Kaal (golden period), Modi said, the country is rapidly advancing towards its goal to emerge as a developed nation. “And the path to development is multi-dimensional with focus on needs of the common man and a roadmap for modern infrastructure,” he added.

“Our vision for infrastructure is about inclusive development. We were never caught in a dilemma of what to develop now and what later. Such an isolated approach by previous governments has resulted in the country suffering severe losses. This view has affected supply chain and therefore increased costs of logistics,” he said.

Citing the projects for which he laid the foundation stone, the Prime Minister explained that the BJP-led NDA government has adopted a new approach to develop infrastructure as supply chain and logistics depend on multi-modal connectivity, while focussing on an integrated view of development.

He credited this integrated view of development to PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and remarked that it has not only accelerated the pace of infrastructure construction, but has also reduced the cost of projects.

“Multi-modal transport system is the future of every city and Visakhapatnam has taken a step in this direction,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted.

AP will continue to play a pivotal role in development: Modi

Andhra Pradesh and its coastal regions will move ahead in this race of development with new momentum and energy, Modi averred. “India has become the centre of hope for the entire world,” he asserted and explained that this has been made possible only because “India is working while keeping in mind the aspirations and needs of its citizens. Every policy and decision is aimed at making the life of the common citizens better.”

Referring to GST, PLI (Product-linked incentive) scheme, National Infrastructure pipeline and IBC, Modi said they are the cause for increased investments in India. “At the same time, schemes for the welfare of the poor are also being expanded,” he asserted.

“In this journey of development, areas that were earlier marginalised have also been included. Even in the most backward districts, development schemes are being run through the Aspirational Districts Programme,” he pointed out and listed initiatives like free ration to people for the last two-and-half years, Rs 6,000 every year for every farmer, and easing of drone, gaming and startup related rules.

Underlining the Union government’s focus on Blue Economy, Modi cited the example of extraction of deep water energy through modern technology in Andhra Pradesh. Emphasising that the sea has been a source of prosperity for India, the Prime Minister explained that seashores have acted as a gateway to this prosperity.

“Blue economy has become such a big priority for the first time,” he noted and said, “Projects worth thousands of crores, underway for port-led development in the country, will get a further expansion after today.”

“The India of the 21st century is bringing a holistic thought of development to the ground,” Modi asserted and hoped that Andhra Pradesh will continue to play a pivotal role in the development drive of the country.

