ONGC achieves another milestone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ONGC U-field onshore facilities of KG-DWN-98/2 Deep Water Block, situated in Odalarevu of BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, is an important milestone in oil and gas exploration history of the country.

ONGC CMD Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, along with Director (Offshore) Pankaj Kumar, was present on the occasion. The project was developed at a cost of `2,917 crore. It is part of ONGC’s flagship deep water KG-DWN-98/2 Cluster-II development project in the prolific Krishna Godavari Basin. The U-field is the deepest gas discovery of the project, with gas production potential of about 3 million standard cubic metres of gas per day. The first well of U-field, i.e., U-3-B is one of the fastest deep water well monetised globally in a record time of 11 months. The gas from these wells is evacuated through the subsea facilities connected to an Onshore Terminal at Odalarevu.

ONGC takes pride in the development of these discoveries, in line with the PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The subsea structures of the project are being fabricated for the first time in the country (Kattupalli Yard, Chennai), a capability which proved to be a boon for development of domestic E&P ecosystem with extensive skill development.

U-field monetisation involves a CAPEX of Rs 2,917 crore, and employment generation of ~3.4 million man-hours. Gas produced from this project will add significant volumes to ONGC’s production and will be a giant leap towards making India a gas-based economy and energy security.

Being a part of the Natural Gas Grid (NGG), the pipeline will create the vital infrastructure to supply natural gas to domestic households, industries, commercial units and automobile sector in various districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

