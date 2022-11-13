Pawan Kalyan booked for rash driving

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A week after Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan travelled on top of his car during his visit to Ippatam village to express solidarity to those whose houses were ‘demolished’ as part of road widening, Tadepalli police registered a case of rash driving against him on Saturday. Based on a complaint filed by P Siva Kumar of Tenali’s Morrispet, Tadepalli Circle Inspector P Seshagiri Rao registered the case under Sections 336 (Endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of IPC r/w 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

On November 5, when Pawan Kalyan started from his party office to go to Ippatam, the police prevented him. After heated arguments with the police, Pawan proceeded towards the village on foot. In order to avoid law and order problem, the police allowed him to board his vehicle.

However, the JSP chief, as a mark of protest, climbed to the top of the car and proceeded to Ippatam, causing ‘disturbance’ to vehicular traffic on the highway.

In his complaint, Siva Kumar alleged that he met with a bike accident due to negligence and rash driving of vehicles in Pawan Kalyan’s convoy. In the FIR, the police named Pawan Kalyan as A1, driver of his car as A3 and others as A2 in the case.

