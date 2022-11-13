PM Modi ignored all issues of AP: CPM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPM Politburo members MA Baby and BV Raghavulu found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for totally ignoring Special Category Status for AP, new Railway Zone, development of backward districts and other bifurcation promises during his two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, along with CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao, they said Modi’s speech was like there is nothing more to be done for the State.

“He spoke in Hindi and the Chief Minister in Telugu. Whether it was intentional or accidental, but it appeared both did not understand the other,” the CPM leaders pointed out.

They accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of spending more time in eulogising special relationship with the Centre without effectively put forth the injustice being done to AP.

“Spending so much public money for the purposeless visit is a sheer waste of people’s time and efforts. Why does the CM need special time to explain the requirements of AP. He could have told Modi at the meeting itself,” they opined.

