PM Modi launches Rs 10,500-crore works in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects worth over Rs 10,500 crore in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a public meeting, the PM said these projects would serve as a medium to achieve the hopes and aspirations of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh by opening up new dimensions in infrastructure, ease of living and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He said the city was an important port in ancient India. “It was part of trade trade route to West Asia, and still remains significant for trade and commerce.”

