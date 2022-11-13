Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi launches Rs 10,500-crore works in Vizag

He said the city was an important port in ancient India.

Published: 13th November 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi11

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects worth over Rs 10,500 crore in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a public meeting, the PM said these projects would serve as a medium to achieve the hopes and aspirations of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh by opening up new dimensions in infrastructure, ease of living and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He said the city was an important port in ancient India. “It was part of trade trade route to West Asia, and still remains significant for trade and commerce.”

TAGS
Vizag Narendra Modi
Comments

