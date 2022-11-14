Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: YSRC indulged in Rs 15,000 crore scam  in housing scheme, alleges Pawan

Pawan Kalyan lashed out at the ruling YSRC leaders on several issues, including the capital issue and housing scam.

Published: 14th November 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan addresses beneficiaries of the Pedalandariki Illu scheme at Gunkalam layout in Vizianagaram district on Sunday I express

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday alleged that the ruling YSRC leaders indulged in Rs 15,000 crore scam under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme in the State.

“I will submit a detailed report on the housing scam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon,” he said while addressing people after inspecting the under-construction houses at Jagananna colony in Gunkalam of Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

Pawan Kalyan who visited Gunkalam amid much fanfare, interacted with some beneficiaries of the housing scheme.  Gunkalam is the biggest layout in the State with more than 12,000 houses.  He asked them about fund release and infrastructure development in the layout. He was told about hurdles being faced in the construction of houses as the funds sanctioned by the government were not sufficient.

Pawan Kalyan lashed out at the ruling YSRC leaders on several issues, including the capital issue and housing scam. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to complete 12,000 houses in the Gunkalam layout, which was launched by him three years ago,” he pointed out.

“The YSRC government failed to develop basic infrastructure in the layout in the past three years. How can we believe that they will construct capital in Visakhapatnam? YSRC leaders are trying to loot the natural resources in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the name of capital. We will stand for the cause of the people of Uttarandhra as I am aware of their traditions, customs and problems,” he promised.“I am seeking only one chance for Jana Sena in the 2024 elections to give a corruption-free government. I will take the responsibility for all of my leaders,” he appealed.

Pawan Kalyan received a rousing welcome from Tagarapuvalasa junction to Gunkalam layout, a 14 km stretch, from Jana Sena leaders, Veera Mahilalu, followers and fans. Jana Sena general secretaries P Yasaswini, B Satyanarayana and T Sivasankar and several other leaders were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan YSRC leaders scam  in housing scheme
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp