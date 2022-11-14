Andhra Pradesh: YSRC indulged in Rs 15,000 crore scam  in housing scheme, alleges Pawan

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday alleged that the ruling YSRC leaders indulged in Rs 15,000 crore scam under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme in the State.

“I will submit a detailed report on the housing scam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon,” he said while addressing people after inspecting the under-construction houses at Jagananna colony in Gunkalam of Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

Pawan Kalyan who visited Gunkalam amid much fanfare, interacted with some beneficiaries of the housing scheme. Gunkalam is the biggest layout in the State with more than 12,000 houses. He asked them about fund release and infrastructure development in the layout. He was told about hurdles being faced in the construction of houses as the funds sanctioned by the government were not sufficient.

Pawan Kalyan lashed out at the ruling YSRC leaders on several issues, including the capital issue and housing scam. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to complete 12,000 houses in the Gunkalam layout, which was launched by him three years ago,” he pointed out.

“The YSRC government failed to develop basic infrastructure in the layout in the past three years. How can we believe that they will construct capital in Visakhapatnam? YSRC leaders are trying to loot the natural resources in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the name of capital. We will stand for the cause of the people of Uttarandhra as I am aware of their traditions, customs and problems,” he promised.“I am seeking only one chance for Jana Sena in the 2024 elections to give a corruption-free government. I will take the responsibility for all of my leaders,” he appealed.

Pawan Kalyan received a rousing welcome from Tagarapuvalasa junction to Gunkalam layout, a 14 km stretch, from Jana Sena leaders, Veera Mahilalu, followers and fans. Jana Sena general secretaries P Yasaswini, B Satyanarayana and T Sivasankar and several other leaders were present.

