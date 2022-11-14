BJP to reach out to BPL families as per Modi’s advice in Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

One such programme will be launched  in Visakhapatnam and there will be no politics in implementation of such programmes.

By G Janardhana Rao
VISAKHAPATNAM: Buoyed by the grand success of the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vizag, the BJP leadership is planning to sustain the mood among people in favour of the party. The BJP has got a big push due to the Prime Minister’s two-day visit.

As per the advice of Modi, the BJP will now focus on social services to reach out to people of below the poverty line and other sections, while striking a balance between development and politics. The PM’s message was loud and clear that they should set a new political trend in the State and they should connect with people so that it will help strengthen the party in the long run.

Friday’s roadshow by Modi has been the biggest-ever programme organised by the BJP since the 2019 elections in the State. BJP leaders were overwhelmed by the support of people for the roadshow as they were doubtful about its success as permission for which was given just a few hours before the event.

Another aspect that the BJP could establish through the public meeting was the projects were fully funded and completed by the Union government. There was no political agenda at the public meeting and it was purely development programmes of the government.

The BJP stood gainer as Pawan Kalyan, president of its ally Jana Sena, flew down to Visakhapatnam to meet the PM. Pawan Kalyan’s meeting with Modi has helped reestablish the alliance between the two parties.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the BJP will continue to align with Jana Sena and will maintain equidistance from both Telugu Desam and YSRC. The time has come for them to establish themselves as a formidable alternative force to YSRC in the state, he said. The BJP will continue its Praja Porubata programme to highlight the ‘misdeeds’ of the YSRC government and its leaders.  However, its main focus will be on connecting to people with its outreach programmes as per the suggestion of Modi.

One such programme will be launched in Visakhapatnam and there will be no politics in the implementation of such programmes. The social service programme is the idea of the Prime Minister who, the MP said, was inspired by Gandhian ideology.

BJP Visakhapatnam district president M Ravindra said the party will soon launch a collection of unused toys which are in good condition from houses of middle and above middle-class people, by involving Mahila Morcha.  The toys will be distributed to children of BPL families. The BJP will work out modalities for the programme soon, the MP added.

