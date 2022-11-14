Seers call to protect Hindu Dharma at Sammelan in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All India Virat Hindu Sammelan was held at the ASR College grounds in the city on Sunday. As many as 390 saints, Naga Sadhus, Aghoras and 108 Peethadhipatis from across the country attended the sammelan. Speaking on the occasion, they said everyone should join hands for the protection of the country and Hindu Dharma. Hinduism is not a religion, it is a dharma.

AP Sadhu Parishad president Srinivasananda Saraswati Swamy, who organised the sammelan, said Hinduism is not just visiting temples and performing rituals. Hinduism means sacrifice, penance and parampara. “There are only 30 crore patriots among 130 crore people in the country, said Prakashanand Saraswati of Rishikesh. He said society needs both patriots and devotees.

Acharya Kamlesh from Naimisharanya, Govinda Ramanuja Swamy from Ayodhya, Satyananda Giri Maharaj from Odisha and others participated in the sammelan. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao and MLC PVN Madhav also attended it. Earlier, Shobha Yatra was taken out in the city.

