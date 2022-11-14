Home States Andhra Pradesh

Seers call to protect Hindu Dharma at Sammelan in Andhra Pradesh

Acharya Kamlesh from Naimisharanya, Govinda Ramanuja Swamy from Ayodhya, Satyananda Giri Maharaj from Odisha and others participated in the sammelan.

Published: 14th November 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Srinivasananda Saraswati Swamy

AP Sadhu Parishad president Srinivasananda Saraswati Swamy (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All India Virat Hindu Sammelan was held at the ASR College grounds in the city on Sunday. As many as 390 saints, Naga Sadhus, Aghoras and 108 Peethadhipatis from across the country attended the sammelan. Speaking on the occasion, they said everyone should join hands for the protection of the country and Hindu Dharma. Hinduism is not a religion, it is a dharma.

AP Sadhu Parishad president Srinivasananda Saraswati Swamy, who organised the sammelan, said Hinduism is not just visiting temples and performing rituals. Hinduism means sacrifice, penance and parampara. “There are only 30 crore patriots among 130 crore people in the country, said Prakashanand Saraswati of Rishikesh. He said society needs both patriots and devotees.

Acharya Kamlesh from Naimisharanya, Govinda Ramanuja Swamy from Ayodhya, Satyananda Giri Maharaj from Odisha and others participated in the sammelan. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao and MLC PVN Madhav also attended it. Earlier, Shobha Yatra was taken out in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Virat Hindu Sammelan ASR College grounds Hindu Dharma Srinivasananda Saraswati Swamy
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp