Telugu Children’s Festival celebrated in Andhra Pradesh

A number of 350 folk dances grabbed the attention of spectators with their outstanding performances.

Published: 14th November 2022 07:41 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: World Telugu Children’s Festival Celebrations VVIT Balotsav 2022 continued with much excitement at VIVA-VVIT premises in Guntur. The competitions were organised in several arenas on diverse platforms by the children to continue the success saga of Balotsav 2022 said V  Vidya Sagar, Chairman of VIVA-VVIT. Main programmes like folk dance, plays, and music attracted the audience splendidly, he said.

A number of 350 folk dances grabbed the attention of spectators with their outstanding performances. Storytelling, spell-bee, creativity and letter-writing skills were showcased by the competitors in the event on day 2 of Balotsav 2022.

The dramas performed by the students benefited society and were particularly impressive. Children were given good suggestions by the judges throughout the events, he said. The play Astikalu written by Pinnamaneni Mrutyunjaya Rao, showing how human relationships are damaged due to financial reasons, created awareness among the gathering and received laurels for their artistic skill.

Raga Pradhanam, Tala Pradhanam in instrumental music area scored tremendous response.AP Board of Higher Education chief K Hemachandra Reddy and others were present.

