Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP minister blasts Pawan Kalyan for housing scam allegations

On Sunday, Pawan Kalyan went to Gunkalam Layout in Vizianagaram district, which happens to be native district of Botcha Satyanarayana.

Published: 15th November 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s allegations of Rs 10,000-crore scam in “Navaratnalu-Pedalandairki Indlu’  housing programme, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana questioned how could there be a Rs 10,000 crore sacam, when the amount being spent is less than Rs 15,000 crore. Daring Pawan Kalyan to prove his allegations, Botcha said he will hang his head (accept he is wrong).  

On Sunday, Pawan Kalyan went to Gunkalam Layout in Vizianagaram district, which happens to be native district of Botcha Satyanarayana. Inspecting the ongoing works, most of which were at foundation stage, Janasena chief questioned the sincerity of the government in implementing the scheme. He claimed that YSRC government has resorted to irregularities to the tune of more than Rs 10,000 crore.

“What does he (Pawan Kalyan) think  of himself? I have been a minister for several years and for decades represented my district. Let him prove his claims of irregularities, I will hang my head,” Botcha lashed out while addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Monday.  Dismissing Janasena as party of celebrities, with its leader visiting the state as per ‘call sheet’, the minister to sought to know if anyone in Vizianagaram told him that so and so amount was taken from them for house? Had they complained that land was taken from them for less and sold for more?

Cautioning Jana Sena chief from making baseless allegations, Bothcha said people of the state are not innocent or ignorant and they still treat Pawan Kalyan as any other celebrity.  “Be it Pawan Kalyan or a comedian, they will come to see,” he said. He asserted that there were no irregularities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp