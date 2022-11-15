AP minister blasts Pawan Kalyan for housing scam allegations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s allegations of Rs 10,000-crore scam in “Navaratnalu-Pedalandairki Indlu’ housing programme, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana questioned how could there be a Rs 10,000 crore sacam, when the amount being spent is less than Rs 15,000 crore. Daring Pawan Kalyan to prove his allegations, Botcha said he will hang his head (accept he is wrong).

On Sunday, Pawan Kalyan went to Gunkalam Layout in Vizianagaram district, which happens to be native district of Botcha Satyanarayana. Inspecting the ongoing works, most of which were at foundation stage, Janasena chief questioned the sincerity of the government in implementing the scheme. He claimed that YSRC government has resorted to irregularities to the tune of more than Rs 10,000 crore.

“What does he (Pawan Kalyan) think of himself? I have been a minister for several years and for decades represented my district. Let him prove his claims of irregularities, I will hang my head,” Botcha lashed out while addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Monday. Dismissing Janasena as party of celebrities, with its leader visiting the state as per ‘call sheet’, the minister to sought to know if anyone in Vizianagaram told him that so and so amount was taken from them for house? Had they complained that land was taken from them for less and sold for more?

Cautioning Jana Sena chief from making baseless allegations, Bothcha said people of the state are not innocent or ignorant and they still treat Pawan Kalyan as any other celebrity. “Be it Pawan Kalyan or a comedian, they will come to see,” he said. He asserted that there were no irregularities.

