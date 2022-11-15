NGT imposes Rs 5 crore fine on Andhra for damage to mangroves

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone) has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 5 crore for the damage caused to the mangroves in an extent of around 18 acres in the erstwhile East Godavari district.

An environmentalist, Satyanarayana Bolisetty had filed a writ petition stating that works under the Pedalandariki Illu caused damage to the mangroves in parts of Dummulapeta, Parloipeta of Kakinada District, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011 and 2019, where the areas has been classified as CRZ - I and CRZ - IA, respectively.

The tribunal directed the government to remove the obstruction caused to the creek, passing through the proposed project area, so as to ensure the free flow of seawater to enable the sustenance of the mangroves.

The NGT also constituted an expert committee to further study the matter and submit a report on the extent of the damage to mangroves in 58 acres.

The committee was formed with one member each from NCZMA, SCZMA, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, East Godavari Estuarine Ecosystem Foundation, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History and National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management.

Panel directed to submit report within six months

The panel has been directed to assess the environmental compensation and the amount required for restoration of the mangroves and submit the report within six months. Restraining the government from carrying out the construction of the project in CRZ - IA, a disputed area, the tribunal directed the authorities not to make any attempts to convert the land use as it may affect the existence of the mangroves.

The NGT noted that the interim compensation of `5 crore is subject to further enhancement, based on the report submitted by the committee. The penalty has to be paid to the AP Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) and can be utilised for restoration, protection, conservation and preservation of the existing mangroves in the coastal area.

It directed the government to pay the compensation within six months and instructed APCZMA to recover the sum from the State instrumentalities in accordance with law, if it is not paid on time. If the panel’s report suggests, the State government will have pay additional compensation within three months to APCZMA.

The NGT also directed the State government to carry out restoration process of the mangroves as suggested by the committee under the supervision of the agency suggested by the committee and also ensure its survival rate is not less than 85 per cent.

The tribunal also asked the committee to prepare a plan to convert the entire 58 acres into a mangrove forest. The tribunal said orders passed by it in respect of implementation of the scheme are subject to the further orders to be passed by the High Court of Andhra Pradesh in pending writ petitions.

