Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt to introduce millets through PDS on line of rice

Millets have already been introduced in PDS in Karnataka and Telangana, which have close cultural ties and a similar eating habits like some parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 16th November 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

rice

For reprentational purpose

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is contemplating introducing millets through Public Distribution System (PDS) on the lines of rice from next year, which is to be celebrated as the year of millets.In fact, the Central government has already given clearance for the distribution of two types of millets - white jowar (Sorghum) and finger millet (Ragi) -- through PDS. Both the crops are also cultivated in the State and is part of the diet in the Rayalaseema region.

Millets have already been introduced in PDS in Karnataka and Telangana, which have close cultural ties and a similar eating habits like some parts of Andhra Pradesh. According to a senior official, modalities are being worked out as regards to target groups, procurement procedure, warehousing, quantum of ration etc. Asserting that it will not be forced upon the card holders, but left to their choice, sources in the department said there is sizable population, which prefer the millets over paddy.

Further, learning from the previous efforts to introduce millets through PDS, it is being contemplated to procure millets on the lines of paddy from the farmers, process it and distribute through PDS like subsidy rice.This way, officials felt that cultivation of millets gets encouraged, thereby reducing the farmers’ suffering losses due to cultivation of paddy in unsuitable lands. At the same time, people get nutritious food, as millets are considered power packs of proteins.

In fact, a pilot project was taken up in 2018, but the procurement was done through tendering process, which did not benefit the farmers. Now, more emphasis is on benfiting the farmers and at the same time benfiting the consumers.

According to experts, the reason for the emphasis on the cultivation of millets is climate change and future food security, with millet being an economically viable and less water-intensive crop. Compared to paddy, which requires 1,200 mm of rain (water) per season, millets need less than half that amount. Healthwise, millets have a low Glycemic Index (GI) value, which is less than 50, while rice has a high GI value. The lower the GI of a specific food, the less it may affect your blood sugar level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PDS Andhra govt Millets
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp