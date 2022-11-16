Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court refuses to stay appointment of govt advisor

The petitioner cannot make any choice with regard to the appointment of the advisor, the bench said and added that no one has the right to intervene in the matter.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has made it clear that it is the discretion of the State government to appoint advisors and no one can interfere in the matter. The court also sought to know from the petitioner as to how he can say who can be or cannot be appointed as an advisor. While making these remarks, the court refused to give any interim orders staying the GOs issued by the government appointing N Chandrasekhar Reddy as advisor (employees’ welfare).

A retired employee, S Munaiah from Kadapa district, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Chandrasekhar Reddy as the government advisor. The PIL was heard by the bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu on Tuesday.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate PVG Umesh Chandra informed the court that Chandrasekhar Reddy worked in various capacities in the government service. The counsel said there are departments, which are working for the benefit of employees. Hence,  there was no need for an advisor. Intervening, the bench said it is the discretion of the government to appoint an advisor of its choice.

The petitioner cannot make any choice with regard to the appointment of the advisor, the bench said and added that no one has the right to intervene in the matter.The bench asked the government to file a counter and posted the matter to January 23. Petitioner’s counsel Umesh Chandra urged the court to issue stay order on the GO, to which the bench refused.

Andhra Pradesh High Court
