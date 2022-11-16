Horsley Hills to beckon tourists with more attractions

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The department of forest is planning to promote overnight camping on Horsley Hills, popularly known as Ooty of Andhra Pradesh, to attract tourists by providing all the necessary amenities. Horsely hills is one of the major tourism places located at Madanapalle in Annamayya district. The forest department is taking steps to arrange trekking facility and a viewpoint at Gangotri tank as special attractions.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Y Madhusudhan Reddy visited the hill station recently and observed the amenities there. He directed the officials to chalk out plans for creating more amenities for tourists.

Trekking on the hill, sightseeing tourism spots, ecotourism restrooms and rain sheds are part of the development proposals to attract tourists to explore the natural beauty of the hill station, besides arranging a zoo with rare bird species.

“We are taking steps to attract tourists and make them spend their leisure on the hill station. We are going to provide more amenities for the benefit of tourists. The place is also ideal to explore your adventurous side. The scenic hill resort with views of misty mountains guarantees a relaxed time and for those who enjoy a trek, moments of adventure,” said a senior forest official.

The forest department is also planning to collect a minimum entry fee from tourists for generating revenue.

Usually, tourists from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and several parts of AP visit the hill station during winter and summer.

The closest town is Madanapalle, which is well connected by road and rail. Regular APSRTC bus services to Horsley Hills are also available. However, most of tourists prefer driving down there. For motorcycle riders, a trip through the rough terrain could be a challenging and enjoyable experience.

The stony terrain of Horsley Hills is interspersed with trees like eucalyptus, jacaranda, mahogany, gulmohor and when in full bloom, these flowering trees break the monotony of the brown and dusty rocky landscape.

