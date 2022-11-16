Home States Andhra Pradesh

Horsley Hills to beckon tourists with more attractions

However, most of tourists prefer driving down there. For motorcycle riders, a trip through the rough terrain could be a challenging and enjoyable experience.

Published: 16th November 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Horsley Hills

Horsley Hills

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The department of forest is planning to promote overnight camping on Horsley Hills, popularly known as Ooty of Andhra Pradesh, to attract tourists by providing all the necessary amenities. Horsely hills is one of the major tourism places located at Madanapalle in Annamayya district. The forest department is taking steps to arrange trekking facility and a viewpoint at Gangotri tank as special attractions.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Y Madhusudhan Reddy visited the hill station recently and observed the amenities there. He directed the officials to chalk out plans for creating more amenities for tourists.

Trekking on the hill, sightseeing tourism spots, ecotourism restrooms and rain sheds are part of the development proposals to attract tourists to explore the natural beauty of the hill station, besides arranging a zoo with rare bird species.

“We are taking steps to attract tourists and make them spend their leisure on the hill station. We are going to provide more amenities for the benefit of tourists. The place is also ideal to explore your adventurous side. The scenic hill resort with views of misty mountains guarantees a relaxed time and for those who enjoy a trek, moments of adventure,” said a senior forest official.

The forest department is also planning to collect a minimum entry fee from tourists for generating revenue.
Usually, tourists from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and several parts of AP visit the hill station during winter and summer.

The closest town is Madanapalle, which is well connected by road and rail. Regular APSRTC bus services to Horsley Hills are also available. However, most of tourists prefer driving down there. For motorcycle riders, a trip through the rough terrain could be a challenging and enjoyable experience.

The stony terrain of Horsley Hills is interspersed with trees like eucalyptus, jacaranda, mahogany, gulmohor and when in full bloom, these flowering trees break the monotony of the brown and dusty rocky landscape.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Horsley Hills Y Madhusudhan Reddy Forest department
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp