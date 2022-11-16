Home States Andhra Pradesh

Raids held at 18 units of chit-fund firms in Andhra 

The officials also found that the firms were not paying GST on penalties collected from subscribers for late payment.

Published: 16th November 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Stamps and Registration Department inspected units of various chit fund companies across the State on Tuesday after receiving complaints of malpractice and violation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act and the Chit Funds Act.

Searches were conducted at 18 units of the chit fund firms to identify malpractice, serious lapses on part of the foremen of the companies.Raids on chit fund firms have been carried out for the third time since October. It may be recalled that searches were conducted on October 21 at 12 firms and on October 31 at five companies.

After preliminary scrutiny of the firms’ balance sheets for 2021-22, officials observed trends of diversion of funds.They found that the companies had collected advance subscription for which the company paid 5% interest on the amount collected. As per law, if the foreman is the prized subscriber, he shall give security for due repayment. However, the companies under scanner had not been giving security, violating  Section 31 of The Chit Funds Act.

The officials also found that the firms were not paying GST on penalties collected from subscribers for late payment.All deputy registrar of chit funds in the State were directed to take necessary action, including penal action, on the noticed irregularities and submit compliance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raids Stamps and Registration Department RBI
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp