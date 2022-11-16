Home States Andhra Pradesh

Reissue caste certificate to Zilla Parishad chief: Andhra Pradesh High Court

A petition was filed before the court last year, seeking orders to cancel the SC (Scheduled caste) certificate given to ZP chairperson and her husband by M Sarala Kumari of Kollipara village in Guntur

Published: 16th November 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the Guntur district collector to determine again the caste of Guntur Zilla Parishad chairperson Henry Christina and her husband Kathera Suresh Kumar. While giving the orders, Justice D Ramesh asked the collector to take into consideration fresh evidences, proving the caste of ZP chairperson and her husband.

A petition was filed before the court last year, seeking orders to cancel the SC (Scheduled caste) certificate given to ZP chairperson and her husband by M Sarala Kumari of Kollipara village in Guntur district. The petitioner maintained that the two have been claiming that they belong to SC category, but they were not.

When the matter came for hearing on Tuesday, petitioner’s counsel Jada Sravan Kumar said Christina and Suresh Kumar took Baptism and converted to Christianity, so they can no longer be considered as SCs.
Sravan Kumar informed the court that the officials did not conduct a proper enquiry into the complaint lodged by the petitioner into the caste of the ZP chairperson and her husband and misled the collector, following which the latter issued SC certificate to the two.

Sravan Kumar further told the court that earlier the couple did not have evidence to prove that they had converted to Christianity, but now they do. Justice Ramesh directed the Guntur district collector to take into consideration the evidences to be submitted by the petitioner and issue the caste certificate to Christina and Suresh Kumar, accordingly. Justice Ramesh asked the collector to complete the process in three months and also wanted the collector to hear the version of Christina and Suresh Kumar before taking a decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Guntur district collector Zilla Parishad
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp