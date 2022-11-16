Home States Andhra Pradesh

Uplift specially-abled kids: Andhra Education dept chief

Published: 16th November 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

education , Students

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Department of School Education has been carrying out various programmes for all-round development of children with special needs, Commissioner of School Education and State Project Director for Samagra Siksha Abhiyaan S Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday.He attended a one-day workshop held on inclusive education as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that children with special needs were being provided education through Bhavita Kendras established in all mandals of the State. Urging the health department to identify students with special needs at schools, Kumar said teachers should work hard to provide quality education to them and be responsible for providing them with necessary therapy and minor surgeries.

The school edu commissioner further said children with special needs who cannot go to schools can get education at home, adding,  the govt has been providing transport allowances to disabled students who come to schools from distance.

