‘They are not disabled but differently-abled’

VISAKHAPATNAM: “We have never been to an educational fair before, because we cannot see properly and people thought it wasn’t even a point to take us to such educational fairs. But today we feel extremely happy because students and people from across the city are coming to the fair that we are a part of. This makes us feel included and a part of society,” expressed Priyanka, a Class VI student, and Sushanth, a Class VIII student of the Visakha Model School for the Blind.

Working for the welfare of visually impaired children irrespective of region and religion, the Visakha Model School for the Blind, registered under the Mission for the Blind, has been providing its support to visually impaired children since 1981. With a goal to extend their services to as many students as possible, the school management held a three-day awareness programme and an educational fair, to educate the general public about the existence of the school and its services being provided to the students.

“Preparing all the equipment for the fair by myself motivated me to extend my limits. I learned about an unknown potential that was inside me till date. This will surely help me dream big and achieve various things in life,” shared Class IX Mohan.

“Our aim is to encourage our children to learn various things, boost their confidence and create a sense of assurance in them that their work is being appreciated and known to the public. Another major reason is to inspire the general public and school students to dream big and have the capacity to reach great heights in life,” stated Rolland, AO, Visakha Model School for the Blind.

Rolland’s grandparents Fr B Israel and Manikyamba established the school in 1981 to offer free education and rehabilitation to the blind and visually impaired children.“We are the third generation to look after the institute. Many students who studied here have settled in various public and private sectors. Learning their stories and the respect we have towards them is what is driving us to help the children. If these children are able to achieve so many things in life, then its the common man who need to push their limits,” he added.

“Students are provided with eminent facilities, like a laboratory, a library, a computer lab, sports and games, music, cultural activities and Daily Living Skills. We adopt the Braille Method, medium in Telugu and English and follow the state government syllabus. We also offer free hostel facilities for students and special orientation and mobility training helps them to improve their ability to locate oneself in one’s environment and to move around freely and independently from one place to another in achieving goals and overcoming challenges,” said Ratna Raju, School Correspondent.

Currently there are 35 students and 5 teachers at the school who hail from neighbouring districts. The school management hopes that a little limelight and support from the government would help extend their services to more visually impaired children and prepare them for their bright futures ahead.

