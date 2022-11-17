Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Trees Outside Forests to improve livelihood’

Government intends to increase forest cover from 23 to 33 per cent across Andhra Pradesh under the scheme

Published: 17th November 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Veena Reddy releasing brochure of TOFI AP in Vijayawada on Wednesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Forest, Energy and Environment Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the Trees Outside Forests (TOF) will strengthen the farmers economically, and the living standards of the people.Speaking in the program on Trees outside forests in India (TOFI) organised by USAID and MoEFCC, the minister said that we need to protect the environment as the pollution level is increasing alarmingly.

“The government is intended to increase forest cover from 23 per cent to 33 per cent across the state under the leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” said the minister.He appreciated the initiative of the Union Ministry and USAID, to implement the tree plantation programme in non-forest lands in Andhra Pradesh along with UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha, Tamil Nadu.  

“Through this programme, 2.8 million hectares of non-forest land trees are being grown, which is a positive sign. About 30 to 45 trees absorb one tonnes of carbon dioxide in a year while trees in the non-forest lands absorb 420 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. We planted 1.2 crore saplings under Jagananna Pachthoranam to increase the forest cover across AP and more than 65 lakh saplings in an area of about 17 thousand kilometres under Avenue Plantation,” added he.

“Mango plantation has been done on lakhs of acres in Chittoor districts alone. Steps have been taken to raise the economic standards of the people. Measures are being taken to strengthen the economic status of farmers through horticulture. The government is working to construct 16 Urban parks with a cost of Rs 15 crores,” said the forest minister.

Special Chief Secretary (EFS&T) Nirab Kumar Prasad, PCCF (HOFF) Forest department Y Madhusudan Reddy, USAID Mission Director Veena Reddy, (TOFI) chief Dr Chandrasekhar, USAID Deputy Director Varghese Paul and forest officials participated in this programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minister for Forest Energy and Environment Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp