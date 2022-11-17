Two arrested for forging High Court appointment letters

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, the high court officials cautioned aspirants from being fooled by fraudsters, claiming to influence the recruitment process.

VIJAYAWADA: Two people were arrested for fabricating high court recruitment letters, Thullur police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Salmon Raju and his friend Dudekula Khasim Vali. They had reportedly collected money from a woman to provide her an appointment letter for the post of an assistant examiner in the high court after she failed to clear the exam. The accused forged the signature of the registrar and gave the woman the certificate.

According to Thullur police, the woman, Tadipalli Anjana, a resident of Ibrahimpatnam, had recently applied for the post of ‘assistant examiner’ in the High Court. After she could not clear the exam, Raju, key accused who lived in her locality, approached Anjana and assured her the job.

In return, he reportedly took around Rs 5 lakh from her.“The accused created a fake appointment order in the name of the High Court registrar and also forged his signature. Believing that the appointment letter was genuine, the woman approached high court officials and was shocked upon learning that it was fake and the duo had cheated her,” police inspector Ananda Rao said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the high court officials, Thullur police registered a case under IPC Sections 120B, 420, 464, 465, 466, 468, 471 r/w 34. The two accused were arrested on Wednesday and produced before a local court. Meanwhile, the high court officials cautioned aspirants from being fooled by fraudsters, claiming to influence the recruitment process.“It is advised that the aspirants and others follow the official website https://hc.ap.nic.in for all recruitment details,’’ HC officials said.

‘Beware of fraudsters’
'Beware of fraudsters'

