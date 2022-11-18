Home States Andhra Pradesh

Siripuram ZP school headmaster suspended

The headmaster would be under suspension till further orders or until conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings contemplated against him.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The School Education Department on Thursday suspended the principal of the Zilla Parishad High School at Siripuram in Kakinada district, after TNIE had reported that students of the said school were forced to carry bricks for construction being done under Nadu-Nedu.

Commissioner of the School Education Department issued a circular to all the regional joint directors (RJD), district education officers (DEO) and additional project coordinators in the State to ensure that children are not engaged in any Nadu-Nedu works.

“No child should be allowed to do any work even on voluntary basis for Nadu-Nedu. In case of any violation, stringent disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned,’’ the circular said.Parents had raised complaints after a video of the students carrying bricks had gone viral on social media platforms.

When questioned, the headmaster, Nageswara Rao said the students were helping with the work, after a non-teaching staff - reportedly a relative - had asked.The mandal education officer (MEO) enquired the incident, following which the DEO submitted the report to the RJD of School Education, Zone-II Kakinada.

“It has come to the notice that Rao did not have knowledge of the incident. It is against child rights and norms of the government to assign the work of carrying bricks to the students during schools hours,” RJD D Madhusudhana Rao said, while initiating disciplinary proceedings.

The headmaster would be under suspension till further orders or until conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings contemplated against him.The students reportedly told officials that they were assigned some or the other work every day and on Wednesday, they were asked to carry the bricks to the first floor where additional floors were being constructed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School Education Department DEO RJD
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp