Speed up visible policing, SP urges personnel

The SP gave a few suggestions in preparing and maintenance of important crime reports and records in the station limits.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: “Speed up visible policing in the town limits and take all necessary steps to control crimes within your jurisdiction,” said Malika Garg, the Superintendent of Police (SP). The SP conducted annual inspection at the Markapur town police station on Thursday. The SP thoroughly checked all crime records including the details of the investigation progress of various grave and non-grave cases, court cases and many others of the station. The SP gave a few suggestions in preparing and maintenance of important crime reports and records in the station limits.

“Continues vigilance will be placed over old criminals, offenders and rowdy sheeters. Keeping an eye on all old lawbreakers may help in solving similar offences of recent times. All the women police should focus on creating awareness among public, in particular to the rural people regarding the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS), DISHA app installation in their phones, cyber cheating modes, loan app cheatings, and many more aspects,” SP explained. The SP also presented appreciation certificates to the student-police cadets who rendered services to the public in the recent ‘Teppa Utsavam’. She also planted saplings in the PS premises.

