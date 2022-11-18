Two-day ‘ANUSANDHAN’-AIIMS research conference from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The research cell of AIIMS Mangalagiri is organizing the first ‘ANUSANDHAN’-AIIMS Mangalagiri Research Conference on November 18 and 19, followed by Research Methodology Workshop for Undergraduate students on November 20 in AIIMS Mangalagiri Auditorium. The theme of the conference is Biomedical Research: Addressing the Challenges Through Collaboration.

The conference is open to undergraduates, postgraduate students, faculty of medical, dental, pharmacy and engineering college. According to an official released by the Institute, the conference is aimed to bridge the gap between medical science and technology and explore the scope for collaboration by bringing scientists, doctors and engineers onto a common platform. About 400 undergraduates and 250 postgraduates and faculty from varying fields have registered and over 100 abstracts have been submitted for oral paper and poster presentations in the conference.

The official inauguration of conference will be held on Friday under than patronship of Dr TS Ravikumar, President AIIMS Mangalagiri and Dr Mukesh Tripathi, Director & CEO, AIIMS Mangalagiri.During the inauguration session, AIIMS Mangalagiri will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KL University, SRM AP University, KVSR- Siddharth College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (KVSR-SCOPS) for collaboration in research.

Bridging gap between faculty and students

We aim to bridge the gap between medical science and technology and explore the scope for collaboration by bringing scientists, doctors and engineers onto a common platform

