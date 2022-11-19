Home States Andhra Pradesh

INTERVIEW | Skyroot’s next rocket to be at least five times bigger, says co-founder Pawan

The successful launch of Vikram-S will open opportunities for private players and many will be inspired to step in this space sector, says Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace.

Published: 19th November 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Vikram-S

India's first private rocket Vikram-S built by Skyroot Aerospace lifts off from a launch pad in Sriharikota. (Screengrab)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

Friday’s launch has successfully tested and validated most of the technologies in the Vikram series of orbital class space launch vehicles, including many sub-systems. Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace, in an exclusive interview with TNIE’s Sunny Baski, said that they had been waiting for this momentous day for the last five years to unlock Indian talent in the space sector.

What is your next step after the successful launch of Vikram-S?
We are planning to launch the next rocket which would be much bigger. The altitude we are aiming for the next rocket will be at least five times bigger than the first one. We are aiming to send our rocket to orbit and achieve an altitude in the range of 500 km - 2,000 km. The height of our first rocket is six meters, but the next one would be almost as tall as a seven-storeyed building.

What are the challenges you faced in the journey of rocket launch?
The biggest challenge we faced was raising funds. Since it was a new beginning, it was hard to create interest among investors. However, we had a strong belief in our mission and this led to our raising funds to the tune of Rs 526 crore for our startup. This apart, it was very difficult for us to collaborate with ISRO when we started our journey in 2018, before the Centre had approved the participation of private enterprises across all phases of space activities in 2020.

Who is the brain behind your ‘Mission Prarambh’
Me and Naga Bharat have been working on this rocket launch since 2018. It wouldn’t have been possible without the team effort. It is the success of more than 200 members who worked hard day and night to launch the first private rocket in the country.

Are you seeking any support from government for your next mission
We definitely need support from both State and Central governments. We are requesting the government to allot lands to expand our startup and explore our missions. We also require more funds from the government and encouragement in all possible ways.

How will Vikram-S encourage private players in space field
The successful launch of our rocket will open opportunities for private players and many will be inspired to step in this space sector. Since majority of the talent is in the government organisations, Vikram-S will pave the way for private players to showcase their talent and do wonders.

