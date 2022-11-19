No future for TDP in Andhra Pradesh, YSRC defeat certain in next polls: GVL

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP has asserted that there is no future for TDP in Andhra Pradesh and predicted the defeat of YSRC in the 2024 elections. “Only BJP-Jana Sena combine will emerge as the winner in the next elections,” said BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao and party State president Somu Veerraju, addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Friday

Mentioning the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam, the BJP leaders said post meeting, the bond between the two allies have strengthened further. “Modi magic will work in the State in 2024 and our coalition will prove its mettle,” Rao said, exuding confidence of BJP victory in the State.

The BJP, which claims to be maintaining equidistance from both TDP and YSRC, said it is the only alternative in the State, as people are eager for a change and their verdict will be against the ruling YSRC, even if early elections are held. “No one wants TDP anymore in the State, as people have understood that it is the party, which deceived them time and again,” Rao said.

Supporting its ally Jana Sena’s social audit of housing schemes, Veerraju condemned the YSRC rank and file for obstructing JSP activists. “In fact, there are several questions that YSRC has to answer. Under different schemes, AP has been sanctioned 25 lakh houses and given Rs 35,000 crore. But, it has spent less than Rs 11,000 crore so far,” he said.

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP has asserted that there is no future for TDP in Andhra Pradesh and predicted the defeat of YSRC in the 2024 elections. “Only BJP-Jana Sena combine will emerge as the winner in the next elections,” said BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao and party State president Somu Veerraju, addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Friday Mentioning the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam, the BJP leaders said post meeting, the bond between the two allies have strengthened further. “Modi magic will work in the State in 2024 and our coalition will prove its mettle,” Rao said, exuding confidence of BJP victory in the State. The BJP, which claims to be maintaining equidistance from both TDP and YSRC, said it is the only alternative in the State, as people are eager for a change and their verdict will be against the ruling YSRC, even if early elections are held. “No one wants TDP anymore in the State, as people have understood that it is the party, which deceived them time and again,” Rao said. Supporting its ally Jana Sena’s social audit of housing schemes, Veerraju condemned the YSRC rank and file for obstructing JSP activists. “In fact, there are several questions that YSRC has to answer. Under different schemes, AP has been sanctioned 25 lakh houses and given Rs 35,000 crore. But, it has spent less than Rs 11,000 crore so far,” he said.