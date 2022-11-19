TDP chief Naidu spewing lies on YSRC government: Minister Ushashri Charan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments and aggressive posture during his Kurnool visit on Friday, Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Ushashri Charan said there was no big liar than Naidu. Speaking to media persons at the YSRC headquarters in Tadepalli, she said Naidu claims to be the person who started the thrift movement, but the fact is that it was started way before TDP was found. “This is a perfect example of the TDP chief’s lies,” she mentioned.

Asserting that there is no comparison between TDP chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she said the popularity and importance of Jagan once again came to the fore during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Visakhapatnam recently. “Everyone saw the importance given to Jagan by Modi. For this very reason, the TDP chief spewed lies on the YSRC regime,” she said. Dismissing Jana Sena’s social audit of the housing scheme as an empty talk, she said beneficiaries would teach a lesson to JSP activists during their visit to Jagananna colonies in the State.

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments and aggressive posture during his Kurnool visit on Friday, Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Ushashri Charan said there was no big liar than Naidu. Speaking to media persons at the YSRC headquarters in Tadepalli, she said Naidu claims to be the person who started the thrift movement, but the fact is that it was started way before TDP was found. “This is a perfect example of the TDP chief’s lies,” she mentioned. Asserting that there is no comparison between TDP chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she said the popularity and importance of Jagan once again came to the fore during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Visakhapatnam recently. “Everyone saw the importance given to Jagan by Modi. For this very reason, the TDP chief spewed lies on the YSRC regime,” she said. Dismissing Jana Sena’s social audit of the housing scheme as an empty talk, she said beneficiaries would teach a lesson to JSP activists during their visit to Jagananna colonies in the State.