Two students feared drowned at Bhimili beach, Navy, Coast Guard join rescue operations

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two engineering students of Anil Neerukonda Institute of Technology and Science (ANITS) at Tagarapuvalasa are feared drowned at Bhimili beach on Friday. The Indian Navy has launched a search operation for the missing students, using a helicopter and speed boats.

A group of seven second-year ECE students of the engineering college went to the beach around 11.30 am. Five of them ventured into the sea for a swim. Of them, two were swept away by a huge wave. The rest managed to swim ashore safely.

The missing students have been identified as 19-year-old Kuditi Sai of Madhurawada and Yemala Surya of Pendurthi. Police said while Surya was being swept away, Sai tried to save him, but he was also dragged into the sea by the huge wave.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at the beach where a large number of people gathered following the drowning incident. Parents of the two students who reached the beach were seen wailing inconsolably. The students reportedly chose to go to the beach after they were late for college.

ACP Ch Srikant said the students, who accompanied Surya and Sai, informed the police about the incident. The police immediately undertook rescue operations by deploying six expert swimmers. The Navy and Coast Guard also joined the rescue operations.

A helicopter and three speed boats were pressed into service by the Navy. Fishermen also joined search operations. The ACP said rescue operations did not bear fruit till late evening and they will resume the search operations on Saturday morning. The police have registered a case and took up an investigation.

Five students swim ashore safely

