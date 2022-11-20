Home States Andhra Pradesh

85 red sanders logs worth Rs 1.20 crore seized in Andhra Pradesh

In one incident, a task force police team sighted a group of smugglers carrying red sander logs at the 7th Mile on Tirumala down ghat road.

Published: 20th November 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

red sanders

Red sander image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) sleuths seized 85 red sander logs worth Rs 1.20 crore and weighing 1.5 tonnes, in three separate incidents on Saturday. The police arrested nine smugglers and seized four two-wheelers and goods vehicles at Papavinasam, 6th and 7th Miles on the down ghat road of Tirumala-Tirupati.

The arrested have been identified as Pebchalaiah (49), Parandamaiah (45), Sanduri Subramaniam (36), Boyalagadda Munaswamy (68), Manku Varadarajulu (60), Naraganti Murali (45), Kondareddy Chengalrayudu (36), Mallikarjuna (25) and Arumulla Srinivasulu (24), all belonging to Tirupati.

According to RSASTF CI Rama Krishna, three task force teams led by RI Suresh Kumar Reddy under the supervision of Task Force SP M Sundara Rao carried out combing operations at Papavinasam and Tirumala forest areas on Friday night.

In one incident, a task force police team sighted a group of smugglers carrying red sander logs at the 7th Mile on Tirumala down ghat road. They arrested eight smugglers and seized 30 logs from the spot. In another incident, a task force team at the 6th Mile arrested one smuggler and seized 25 logs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSASTF Red sander
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp