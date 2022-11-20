Akasa Air to launch two flights on Bengaluru-Vizag route

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Domestic airline Akasa Air announced to launch two domestic flights on the Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam route, with the first flight starting from December 10 and the second flight from December 12. While one flight will be operated in the morning, the second flight will be operated in the evening. Vizag is Akasa Airlines’ 10th destination post its launch in August this year.

Vizag is connected to cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajamundry, Pune and Kurnool. However, there is more demand for Hyderabad and Bengaluru sectors from Visakhapatnam,” said Vijay Mohan, president of Tours and Travels Association of Andhra.

Speaking to TNIE, he lauded the initiative of Akasa Airline saying that the new flights will meet major demand for Bengaluru.“We urged the airlines to operate late in the evening from Vizag instead of the proposed 5.30 pm. Vistara airlines is also planning to introduce flights from Vizag. We’re waiting for resumption of flights to Dubai and other international destinations so that the flow of foreign tourists also increases,” he said.

Meanwhile, Scoot Airlines has increased Vizag-Singapore flights frequency from the present four in a week to five in a week. Singapore flight will be operated on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Similarly Spice Jet has also once-in-a-week flight between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

