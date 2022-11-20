Home States Andhra Pradesh

Folk dances mark Jagananna Sambaralu in Tirupati city

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy hailed the efforts of RK Roja for preserving the culture of state.

Published: 20th November 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cultural programmes held at the Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskruthika Sambaralu in Tirupati on Saturday. (Photo | Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The three-day Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskrutika Sambaralu kicked off on a grand note at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati city here on Saturday. The launch of the celebrations showcased music, dance, harikatha, bhajanas and several other performances at the auditorium.

Addressing the meeting, Minister for Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture RK Roja said that state government has been safeguarding the culture and heritage besides encouraging artistes by providing pensions to them. “The main aim of the programme is to wish the chief minister on his birthday. Competitions for Rayalaseema region will be held for three days in the auditorium. Similarly, competitions will be held from November 24 - 26 in this month in Guntur, November 29-December 1 in Rajahmundry. Finals will be organised in Vijayawada on December 19 and 20,” informed the minister.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving priority to education and encouraging students to achieve their goals. He appealed the children to showcase their talents and also maintain good grades  in their studies.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy hailed the efforts of RK Roja for preserving the culture of state. He said that Minister has been publicising the arts of state across the country. Chairperson of Cultural department Vangapandu Geetha and others were present on the occasion.

