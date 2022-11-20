Home States Andhra Pradesh

Frustrated Naidu abusing even people: YSRC

Asserting that Naidu has no achievements to boast of during his tenure as Chief Minister of residual AP, he pooh-poohed the claims of Naidu that he brought investments worth Rs 16 lakh crore.

Published: 20th November 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and advisor to the government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday asked Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu to make his stand clear on decentralisation and explain why he was opposed to three capitals. The government has clarity on three capitals and developing Amaravati, he asserted and dared Naidu to spell out his stand on why Amaravati should be the sole capital.

A day after Naidu’s three-day tour of Kurnool during which the Opposition leader launched a vitriolic attack on the YSRC, Sajjala took objection to his rhetoric, which he said, was unprovoked.

“Leave alone YSRC, Naidu abused the people for questioning his stand on Kurnool as judicial capital,’’ Sajjala observed. “Decentralisation is our policy and we could articulate it showing valid reasons. Chandrababu Naidu, however, has no basis to justify why administration and development should be concentrated in one region.

Abusing people, officials and police shows how frustrated he is,’’ Sajjala said. The YSRC leader further accused Naidu of provoking his party leaders and spokespersons and also Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan to make abusive remarks against the YSRC and its leaders and wondered if it behoves a former chief minister to behave this way.

Naidu has no achievements to boast of during his tenure as CM: Sajjala

“This is unbecoming on part of Naidu and does not befit his stature as a politician.’’Sajjala said it was opportunity for Naidu to explain why he was opposing judicial capital at Kurnool when the locals raised their voice. “Naidu should have also used the opportunity to spell out as to why he strongly vouches for Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh,’’ he said.

Sajjala maintained that they have a scientific basis on decentralised policy. “The Sribagh Pact, the Sri Krishna Committee Report which warned of consequences of centralised development and also the Sivaramakrishnan Committee suggested decentralisation for the balanced development of all the regions,’’ Sajjala said.

Apart from these, we strongly believe in the principles of natural justice and development of all regions equally.Sajjala said Naidu was unable to clarify the reasons that prompted him to advocate centralisation. “Is it because farmers just gave their land to set up the Capital at the most inconvenient place and you failed to make lakhs of crores of rupees from your ulterior plans,’’ he asked.

Observing further that lack of accountability on part of TDP was the reason for its defeat in the last Assembly elections, Sajjala said the same fate will await the party in the next elections too.
Defending the raids of registration department on chit fund companies, he said Government has a right to stop irregularities in finance companies.

NAIDU FRUSTRATED WITH JAGAN’S REACH: YSRC  
Leaders across 175 Assembly constituencies held press conferences to slam TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments against the YSRC during his tour of Kurnool. The unanimous message which has shared by the YSRC is that Naidu is perturbed to see public support for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He is frustrated with the reach and success of the welfare schemes.  He cannot digest the fact that development is happening across the State. And that is why now he is using all kinds of tactics to keep himself relevant, the YSRC said. The YSRC leaders strongly condemned language used by him against the people of AP and the CM

MORE JUSTICE FOR STATE IF TD COMES TO POWER: NAIDU
Speaking at a party meeting on Saturday, Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the State will get more justice only if TDP comes to power in the next Assembly elections

