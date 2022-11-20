Home States Andhra Pradesh

QR code-based OP registration system launched at Guntur GGH

She also said that patients should require smart phone and mobile number linked with their Aadhaar card.

Published: 20th November 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

QR Code

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: National Health Authority Executive Director V Kiran Gopal on Saturday inaugurated a QR code-based OP registration system at Guntur GGH. 

Queue Management System was also introduced along with the OP registration system to prevent patients from waiting in the queue. Hotel Superintendent Dr N Prabhavathi informed about the difficulties faced by patients in the past.

She said, “With introducing QR-based registration system, the patients can scan the QR-code and get immediate message or token in their mobile phones”. She also said that patients should require smart phone and mobile number linked with their Aadhaar card.

After scanning the code, details will be uploaded automatically through which they can directly get an outpatient slip at the counter to consult the doctor, she added. She suggested the patients to note this update and utilize it. Deputy Superintendent Dr Padmasri, RMO Dr Sathish Kumar, and NIC officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
QR code OP registration Guntur GGH
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp