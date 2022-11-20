QR code-based OP registration system launched at Guntur GGH

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: National Health Authority Executive Director V Kiran Gopal on Saturday inaugurated a QR code-based OP registration system at Guntur GGH.

Queue Management System was also introduced along with the OP registration system to prevent patients from waiting in the queue. Hotel Superintendent Dr N Prabhavathi informed about the difficulties faced by patients in the past.

She said, “With introducing QR-based registration system, the patients can scan the QR-code and get immediate message or token in their mobile phones”. She also said that patients should require smart phone and mobile number linked with their Aadhaar card.

After scanning the code, details will be uploaded automatically through which they can directly get an outpatient slip at the counter to consult the doctor, she added. She suggested the patients to note this update and utilize it. Deputy Superintendent Dr Padmasri, RMO Dr Sathish Kumar, and NIC officials were also present.

