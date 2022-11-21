Andhra Pradesh: OMC comes up with plans for infrastructural development

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) is progressing towards infrastructural development and urban development activities. Recently, the proposed drawing plan of the new office complex building of OMC got approval from Director of Town and Country Planning (DT & CT). Simultaneously, OMC authorities are speeding up the process to get approval for the proposed Draft Master Plan in Ongole.

As per the permission accorded, OMC is set to construct the new office building with G+4 floor plan to an extent of 10,117 sq meters. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao said “We are going to prepare construction works for the office complex building and will send them to the government for financial approval. It may cost around Rs 20 crore for the construction of a new building as per the approved plan.”

Simultaneously, the OMC authorities are also focusing on the finalisation of the proposed Draft Master Plan of Ongole City. For this, the OMC has conducted an awareness meeting recently and discussed exclusively with all the public representatives, city elders regarding modifications and suggestions. The Ongole city draft master plan survey was conducted by the Noida-based ‘Rudrabhishek Enterprises Pvt Ltd(REPL), an integrated Urban development and Infrastructure consultant company, and submitted the proposed Draft Master Plan.

Around 65 layers were proposed in the plan which was prepared for the next 25 to 30 years to facilitate ongole citizens by providing all the required amenities like drinking water, drains, electrical connectivity, roads, industries etc. We will take written suggestions, modifications and objections up to November 26th and will consider them as per the importance,” Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao explained.

Furthermore, OMC is also focusing on the waste management system and the ‘Swachh Ongole’ campaign. They already entered into an agreement with the Mahindra and Mahindra Company to set up a modern bio-waste disposal/ methanisation unit which in turn produces environment-friendly CNG gas and Organic manure as the by-products with Rs 11 crore estimation.

OMC to speed up Draft Master Plan

In the proposed plan for Draft Master Plan, the OMC is planning to provide all the infrastructural and amenities like drinking water, electrical connectivity, roads and industries etc.

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) is progressing towards infrastructural development and urban development activities. Recently, the proposed drawing plan of the new office complex building of OMC got approval from Director of Town and Country Planning (DT & CT). Simultaneously, OMC authorities are speeding up the process to get approval for the proposed Draft Master Plan in Ongole. As per the permission accorded, OMC is set to construct the new office building with G+4 floor plan to an extent of 10,117 sq meters. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao said “We are going to prepare construction works for the office complex building and will send them to the government for financial approval. It may cost around Rs 20 crore for the construction of a new building as per the approved plan.” Simultaneously, the OMC authorities are also focusing on the finalisation of the proposed Draft Master Plan of Ongole City. For this, the OMC has conducted an awareness meeting recently and discussed exclusively with all the public representatives, city elders regarding modifications and suggestions. The Ongole city draft master plan survey was conducted by the Noida-based ‘Rudrabhishek Enterprises Pvt Ltd(REPL), an integrated Urban development and Infrastructure consultant company, and submitted the proposed Draft Master Plan. Around 65 layers were proposed in the plan which was prepared for the next 25 to 30 years to facilitate ongole citizens by providing all the required amenities like drinking water, drains, electrical connectivity, roads, industries etc. We will take written suggestions, modifications and objections up to November 26th and will consider them as per the importance,” Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao explained. Furthermore, OMC is also focusing on the waste management system and the ‘Swachh Ongole’ campaign. They already entered into an agreement with the Mahindra and Mahindra Company to set up a modern bio-waste disposal/ methanisation unit which in turn produces environment-friendly CNG gas and Organic manure as the by-products with Rs 11 crore estimation. OMC to speed up Draft Master Plan In the proposed plan for Draft Master Plan, the OMC is planning to provide all the infrastructural and amenities like drinking water, electrical connectivity, roads and industries etc.