EESL to supply energy-efficient appliances to Andhra Pradesh housing scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Government of India, is contemplating entering an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to supply energy-efficient (EE) appliances for the housing scheme 'Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu'. The housing department plans to supply 4 LED bulbs, 2 LED tube lights and 2 EE fans to each beneficiary. EESL has agreed in principle to the proposal.

After due consultations with the AP housing department on finalising the financing mode, EESL is planning to enter into a tripartite agreement with AP Housing Department and APSEEDCO to supply EE appliances at cost-effective prices to beneficiaries, which helps reduce electricity bills environment.

The housing department will take up the procurement of EE appliances through EESL directly while APSEEDCO will oversee the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) activities.

According to officials, around 734 units of energy per house per annum is expected to be saved by using EE appliances. It is estimated that around Rs 352 crore per annum can be saved by using EE appliances in 15.6 lakh houses that are being constructed under phase-1 of scheme.EESL indicated that 50%, 60% and 90% energy savings can be achieved by using EE fans, LED tube lights and LED bulbs respectively, compared to conventional appliances.

During a teleconference between Special Chief Secretary of AP Housing Department Ajay Jain and Chief Executive Officer of EESL Vishal Kapoor on the implementation of EE measures in the housing scheme, the latter said EESL is working towards mainstreaming EE and implementing the world’s largest EE portfolio.

"EESL programmes are empowering change in people’s lives. Switching from inefficient incandescent bulbs to LEDs is helping families reduce their electricity bills and enabling them to spend more time studying, reading and even working at night – a driver for increased productivity in family businesses. The money saved adds to household’s disposable income improving their quality of life, generating prosperity in local communities and in expanding energy access to all," Vishal said.

Lauding the housing scheme in AP, he said AP is one of the best States in the area of EE and EESL is keen on implementing large-scale EE projects in the State. "Union Power Minister RK Singh has categorically directed EESL to study the potential for effective implementation of EE steps in the states with the coordination of Bureau of Energy Efficiency and State governments to achieve the desired goals of panchamrit (climate change goals), he added."

Ajay Jain said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to give the right to live with dignity to beneficiaries. He wishes to provide not just shelter to the poor but a safe, decent and affordable place to live that makes a real difference in the life of a family.

He said the housing department is putting efforts to provide high quality power infrastructure to Jagananna colonies and the best EE appliances to all the beneficiaries of housing scheme. “The government wants to provide modern energy access to the beneficiaries that can improve living conditions of people, besides expanding economic opportunities,” he said.

