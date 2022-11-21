Ex-minister and actor Chiranjeevi wants to see Pawan Kalya in top post in politics

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Union minister and film actor Chiranjeevi has said his brother Pawan Kalyan, president of Jana Sena, is most fit for politics as he is a person who does what he wants to. Participating as a chief guest in the alumni meeting of YNM College, which was a get-together of his classmates, in Hyderabad on Sunday, Chiranjeevi exuded confidence in seeing his brother in a top position in politics.

“I am a person, who will do what I set to do, but there is one thing (politics), which I have not thought much about, so I have returned back to the field of entertainment,” he said, indirectly explaining the reason for him maintaining distance from politics. Expressing his opinion that politics is not for sensitive people, he said in politics, one has to be rough and tough.“They have to speak out (lash out) and be ready to be at receiving end. He (PK) can do that.”

VIJAYAWADA: Former Union minister and film actor Chiranjeevi has said his brother Pawan Kalyan, president of Jana Sena, is most fit for politics as he is a person who does what he wants to. Participating as a chief guest in the alumni meeting of YNM College, which was a get-together of his classmates, in Hyderabad on Sunday, Chiranjeevi exuded confidence in seeing his brother in a top position in politics. “I am a person, who will do what I set to do, but there is one thing (politics), which I have not thought much about, so I have returned back to the field of entertainment,” he said, indirectly explaining the reason for him maintaining distance from politics. Expressing his opinion that politics is not for sensitive people, he said in politics, one has to be rough and tough.“They have to speak out (lash out) and be ready to be at receiving end. He (PK) can do that.”