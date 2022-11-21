Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-minister and actor Chiranjeevi wants to see Pawan Kalya in top post in politics

Expressing his opinion that politics is not for sensitive people, he said in politics, one has to be rough and tough.

Published: 21st November 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union minister and film actor Chiranjeevi.

Former Union minister and film actor Chiranjeevi.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Union minister and film actor Chiranjeevi has said his brother Pawan Kalyan, president of Jana Sena, is most fit for politics as he is a person who does what he wants to. Participating as a chief guest in the alumni meeting of YNM College, which was a get-together of his classmates,  in Hyderabad on Sunday, Chiranjeevi exuded confidence in seeing his brother in a top position in politics.

“I am a person, who will do what I set to do, but there is one thing (politics), which I have not thought much about, so I have returned back to the field of entertainment,” he said, indirectly explaining the reason for him maintaining distance from politics. Expressing his opinion that politics is not for sensitive people, he said in politics, one has to be rough and tough.“They have to speak out (lash out) and be ready to be at receiving end. He (PK) can do that.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chiranjeevi Pawan Kalyan Politics
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp