Foolproof system for paddy procurement: Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister

Farmers who registered with e-Crop were asked to bring their harvest to RBKs for procurement and cautioned against approaching rice millers.

Published: 21st November 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao

Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao directed officials to make arrangements for paddy procurement without any lapses. At the same time, he warned millers against procuring paddy from farmers. Taking stock of paddy procurement with officials in Tanuku of West Godavari district on Sunday, he said any rice miller found procuring paddy from farmers directly will be blacklisted.

He said on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a new system of paddy procurement is being implemented and every effort is being made to iron out any difficulties in paddy procurement and ensure MSP for the farmers. 

“Farmers will be paid for their paddy in 21 days from the date of procurement at Rythu Bharosa Kendras. The amount (MSP) along with cost of gunny sacks and hamali wages will be directly credited into their bank accounts,” he said. Officials are making every effort to overcome the initial hiccupps in the implementation of new system and anyone trying to take advantage of it and politicise the issue will not be spared. 

Farmers who registered with e-Crop were asked to bring their harvest to RBKs for procurement and cautioned against approaching rice millers. On the other hand millers were asked to only mill the paddy procured by RBKs, he elaborated.

Comments

