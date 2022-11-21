Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rush at Srisailam temple, two lakh pilgrims expected today

A large number of vehicles stuck in the ghat section on both sides, including Sunnipenta and Dornala routes, as vehicles lined for about 5 km stretch in the evening hours of Sunday. 

Published: 21st November 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam temple

Srisailam temple. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Srisailam temple witnessed a heavy rush on Sunday, as the Karthika masam draws to an end with the final festivities picked up ahead of last Monday, resulting in a traffic jam in Nallamala forest ghat section. A large number of vehicles were stuck in the ghat section on both sides, including Sunnipenta and Dornala routes, as vehicles lined for about 5 km stretch in the evening hours of Sunday. 

Nandyal SP Raghuveer Reddy personally controlled the situation near Sakshi Ganapathi junction.However the police cleared the traffic by late evening with great difficulty. About nearly one lakh devotees had darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam in a span of 24 hours. The figure may rise to over two lakh for Monday, the temple officials expected. As the auspicious month is ending on November 23, devotees are thronging for darshan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karthika masam Srisailam temple
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp