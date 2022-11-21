Heavy rush at Srisailam temple, two lakh pilgrims expected today

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Srisailam temple witnessed a heavy rush on Sunday, as the Karthika masam draws to an end with the final festivities picked up ahead of last Monday, resulting in a traffic jam in Nallamala forest ghat section. A large number of vehicles were stuck in the ghat section on both sides, including Sunnipenta and Dornala routes, as vehicles lined for about 5 km stretch in the evening hours of Sunday.

Nandyal SP Raghuveer Reddy personally controlled the situation near Sakshi Ganapathi junction.However the police cleared the traffic by late evening with great difficulty. About nearly one lakh devotees had darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam in a span of 24 hours. The figure may rise to over two lakh for Monday, the temple officials expected. As the auspicious month is ending on November 23, devotees are thronging for darshan.

