IMD issues heavy rain alert in south coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema in next two days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa and Annamayya districts in south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema have been put on high alert with India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rains under the impact of depression in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD national bulletin, the depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph and lay centered at 630 km southeast of Chennai at 11.30 am on Sunday. It is very likely to maintain its intensity and move slowly west northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 48 hours.

Under the influence of depression, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday, while light to moderate rainfall is likely at several places in the two regions and some places in north coastal Andhra.

Squally winds with a speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail along and off Andhra Pradesh coast from Sunday night to Tuesday. Sea condition will be rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days.

BR Ambedkar, Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), which is monitoring the movement of depression, said administrations of all south coastal and Rayalaseema districts have been alerted. Farmers are advised to store their harvested crop. Standing crops are likely to be hit due to heavy rains, he cautioned.

Helpline

APSDMA can be contacted for any details pertaining to depression and emergency help on phone Nos 1070, 180004250101, 08632377118

