New Mid-Day-Meal menu on board under Jagananna Gorumuddha scheme in Andhra

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: To strengthen physical fitness among the students, the Andhra Pradesh government has changed the menu of Mid-Day-Meal (MDM) on Monday, which is supplied to the government school children under Jagananna Gorumudda scheme.

With the new menu, the students will get better nutritious food than earlier, claimed Kurnool district mid day meal scheme in-charge Samuel Pal. The scheme supplies free lunch on working days to children who are studying in primary and upper primary classes in government and government-aided schools.

Moreover, the students can avail quality and healthy food under this scheme. As many as 3,65,533 students from 2,854 schools across the erstwhile Kurnool district have been benefiting from this scheme. Nearly 7,300 workers, including cooks and helpers, are rendering their services to successfully implement this scheme.

The government supplies Rs 6.13 and 100 grams rice per student in primary schools and Rs 8.53 and 120 grams of rice per student in upper primary schools. As per government norms, the mid-day meals agencies should provide rice, vegetable curry, dal sambar, egg curry, chutney and other edible items.

At least three boiled eggs in a week additionally for egg curry to the beneficiary students is also provided. In view of the changing menu, the district Collector P Koteswara Rao after having lunch along with the children, he inspected the implementation of the scheme.

