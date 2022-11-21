Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vana Bhojanam: Caste groups irrespective of party affiliation come together

Mango orchards, temporary tents in vacant spaces and even public gardens witness large gatherings with people having a joyous time with their near and dear during Vana Bhojanam.

People’s representatives take part in Vanasamaradhana of their respective caste groups on the last Sunday of Karthika Masam in Godavari districts. (Photo I Express)

By S Trimurthulu
KAKINADA: The last Sunday of auspicious Karthika Masam saw a beehive of activity in the undivided East Godavari district with leaders, cutting across party lines, organising Vana Samaradhana in a big way. Vana Bhojanam, a tradition where people gather and have food under the shade of trees, has become a platform for various communities to show their strength and unity by which they want to increase their ‘bargaining power’ in the political arena.

Mango orchards, temporary tents in vacant spaces and even public gardens witness large gatherings with people having a joyous time with their near and dear during Vana Bhojanam. This tradition is prevalent in various parts of Andhra Pradesh.

In the erstwhile undivided East Godavari district, Karthika Vanasamaradhana turned a platform for various caste organisations and also political leaders to gather a large number of people of their caste and prove that they have unity. Hundreds of such gatherings took place in Kakinada, Ambedkar Konaseema and East Godavari (Rajamahendravaram) districts on Sunday as Karthika Masam is coming to an end in the next couple of days.

Leaders of different caste groups gathered their people and discussed their agendas and ways to develop their position in the social strata in Andhra Pradesh.People belonging to communities such as Kapu, Yadav and others took part in Vanasamaradhana in large numbers.

