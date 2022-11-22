Development works speeded up at Addanki municipality in AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the upgradation of Addanki from Nagar panchayat into a Grade-2 Municipality, the face of the town will soon change as several development works are allotted.

This progress took place after Nagar panchayat officials and public representatives made a resolution and sent it to Urban Development Authority which issued a GO upgrading Addanki into a Grade-2 municipality.

Following this, the officials are planning to increase the number of wards to 30 to the existing 20. For this, the sanitation works and development works are in progress as new officials and personnel will be recruited.

Due to the spike in increasing population, the local YSRCP Addanki constituency in-charge and AP SAPNET (Society for Andhra Pradesh Network) Chairman Krishna Chaitanya submitted a petition to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who allotted Rs 10 crore. Following this, a 100 feet road from NSP colony to Reningavaram on Addanki Narketpally way will be constructed and central lighting would also be set up to bring a new look to the town.

In addition to this, Rs 2 crore was allotted for constructing a new municipal office in Tahsildar workplace as the existing Nagar panchayat office is in dilapidated condition.

Furthermore, Rs 9 crore drinking water project was also reached the final stage as the household water connections are soon to be finished. Apart from this, two overhead tanks would be constructed with `12 crores and the officials are preparing to develop the city.

