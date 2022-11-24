Adikavi Nannaya University gets NAAC B+ grade

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) has achieved B+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). AKNU Vice-Chancellor Mokka Jagannadha Rao announced this at a teaching and non-teaching staff meeting held at the university on Wednesday. For the first time in the history of AKNU, it has achieved the NAAC recognition, he said.

A new era has begun for the university and it will achieve further development in the coming years, he said, highlighting the efforts made by the varsity to get NAAC recognition.A team had prepared the necessary documentation for NAAC recognition by taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic. AKNU has achieved ISO, AICTE, Green Audit, Energy Audit, Gender Sensitization certifications and entered into Indian Book of Records and Asian Book of Records.

“On November 15, 16 and 17, the NAAC peer team visited Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Tadepalligudem campuses of AKNU,’’ the V-C said, adding that the university’s resources, facilities, education, research, laboratories, experimental programmes and quality standards were analysed. The peer team expressed its satisfaction over the best practices adopted by the university in the recent times, the V-C said.

NAAC Executive Coordinator KV Swami congratulated the criteria heads and members who worked hard to achieve the recognition. He also expressed his desire to reach higher positions in the future. AKNU Registrar T Ashok said it was happy to get the NAAC B+ recognition for the varsity.

NAAC Executive Coordinator Swami, OSD S Teki, principals K Ramaneswari, M Kamalakumari, EC member B Jaganmohana Reddy, Deans P Venkateswara Rao, D Jyotirmai, hailed the university getting NAAC recognition.

