Home States Andhra Pradesh

Adikavi Nannaya University gets NAAC B+ grade

A new era has begun for the university and it will achieve further development in the coming years, he said, highlighting the efforts made by the varsity to get NAAC recognition. 

Published: 24th November 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Adikavi Nannaya University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) has achieved B+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). AKNU Vice-Chancellor Mokka Jagannadha Rao announced this  at a teaching and non-teaching staff meeting held at the university on Wednesday. For the first time in the history of AKNU, it has achieved the NAAC recognition, he said.

A new era has begun for the university and it will achieve further development in the coming years, he said, highlighting the efforts made by the varsity to get NAAC recognition.A team had prepared the necessary documentation for  NAAC recognition by taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic. AKNU has achieved ISO, AICTE, Green Audit, Energy Audit, Gender Sensitization certifications and entered into Indian Book of Records and Asian Book of Records. 

“On November 15, 16 and 17, the NAAC peer team visited Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Tadepalligudem campuses of AKNU,’’ the V-C said, adding that the university’s resources, facilities, education, research, laboratories, experimental programmes and quality standards were analysed. The peer team expressed its satisfaction over the best practices adopted by the university in the recent times, the V-C said.

NAAC Executive Coordinator KV Swami congratulated the criteria heads and members who worked hard to achieve the recognition. He also expressed his desire to reach higher positions in the future. AKNU Registrar T Ashok said it was happy to get the NAAC B+ recognition for the varsity. 

NAAC Executive Coordinator Swami, OSD S Teki, principals K Ramaneswari, M Kamalakumari, EC member B Jaganmohana Reddy, Deans P Venkateswara Rao, D Jyotirmai, hailed the university getting NAAC recognition. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adikavi Nannaya University
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp