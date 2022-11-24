Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla police step up vigil to curb illegal sand mining 

Joint Collector K Srinivasulu directed Revenue and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials to coordinate ground level to identify illegal sand mining areas.

Published: 24th November 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After receiving several complaints about illegal sand mining Chirala, Vetapalem, and Chinnaganjam, the police filed cases on eight people when they conducted surprise inspections. To prevent illegal sand mining and transportation, Bapatla district administration has increased vigil in many areas. 

Joint Collector K Srinivasulu directed Revenue and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials to coordinate ground level to identify illegal sand mining areas. He informed that a review meeting will be held every week with the action teams including revenue and SEB officials to discuss the action taken by the team in that week and measures to be taken in the future, he added. He stated that the administration is very determined to stop the illegal sand mining.

