Bhu Hakku will ensure foolproof land admin: Jagan

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Scheme will usher in a land administration system that has no room for corruption, tampering, land grabbing, duplication of records and civil disputes in the State. Registration services will begin at the secretariats in 2,000 villages where the resurvey of land has been completed.

Addressing a public gathering after handing over the land title deeds to property owners at Narasannapeta on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the scheme launched at Jaggayyapet in Krishna district two years ago, will be implemented in five phases to benefit 7,92,238 land owners in 17,850 revenue villages in the State. As part of the resurvey completed in 2,000 villages in a record time of just nine months, two lakh mutations have already been carried out in 4.31 lakh sub divisions automatically, resulting in total savings of Rs 27.80 crore for farmers.

In the first phase of the scheme, farmers of 2,000 villages will be handed over permanent title deeds in the next two weeks.The distribution of land ownership documents covering 4,000 villages will be completed by February 2023 under the second phase. The third phase covering another 6,000 villages will be completed by May 2023, fourth phase covering 9,000 villages by August 2023 and the fifth phase covering the rest of the villages by December 2023, he explained.

Mentioning the numerous complaints received from the public pertaining to land grabbing and civil disputes during his 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he said the resurvey of all lands was initiated by the YSRC government with a view to help farmers and other landowners. All illegalities, land grabbing, encroachments and civil disputes relating to land ownership will come to an end permanently with the completion of resurvey initiated after 100 years in the State, he asserted.

The resurvey, using advanced technology, helicopters, drones, GNSS rovers and employing 10,185 village surveyors and 3,664 ward planning secretaries with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore will free all land owners from civil disputes, land grabbing, encroachments and fear of duplication, he highlighted, ensuring that there will be no tampering of land records in the future.The land owners will be given physical receipts, besides a unique identification number and a QR code comprising comprehensive details of land, including land mapping.

Elaborating further, he said every land parcel will be provided with Bhu Raksha boundary stones free of cost. All the stakeholders will be involved in every aspect and every stage of the land survey. There is also a provision for reverification of land ownership rights under Section 12 (S&B Act, 1923) in case of objections. The resurvey will also put an end to the pathetic situation in which farmers are running from pillar to post for survey, mutation and to get their grievances redressed. Once the resurvey is completed, land dealings can be done at the sub-registrar office. All the records will be available in the village and ward secretariats, he said.

Henceforth, field line applications will be processed in 15 days and patta sub division applications in 30 days by village surveyors. Survey, sub division, mutation and registrations of immovable properties will be done at village secretariats, he elaborated.

Land information can be accessible by anyone from anywhere and at anytime with the completion of the land resurvey. With the value of lands going up abnormally, land grabbers are having a field day and the resurvey of lands will put an end to encroachment and grabbing, he averred.Taking a dig at the previous TDP regime, he said the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu never paid attention towards kidney patients of Ichhapuram and Palasa.

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Scheme will usher in a land administration system that has no room for corruption, tampering, land grabbing, duplication of records and civil disputes in the State. Registration services will begin at the secretariats in 2,000 villages where the resurvey of land has been completed. Addressing a public gathering after handing over the land title deeds to property owners at Narasannapeta on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the scheme launched at Jaggayyapet in Krishna district two years ago, will be implemented in five phases to benefit 7,92,238 land owners in 17,850 revenue villages in the State. As part of the resurvey completed in 2,000 villages in a record time of just nine months, two lakh mutations have already been carried out in 4.31 lakh sub divisions automatically, resulting in total savings of Rs 27.80 crore for farmers. In the first phase of the scheme, farmers of 2,000 villages will be handed over permanent title deeds in the next two weeks.The distribution of land ownership documents covering 4,000 villages will be completed by February 2023 under the second phase. The third phase covering another 6,000 villages will be completed by May 2023, fourth phase covering 9,000 villages by August 2023 and the fifth phase covering the rest of the villages by December 2023, he explained. Mentioning the numerous complaints received from the public pertaining to land grabbing and civil disputes during his 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he said the resurvey of all lands was initiated by the YSRC government with a view to help farmers and other landowners. All illegalities, land grabbing, encroachments and civil disputes relating to land ownership will come to an end permanently with the completion of resurvey initiated after 100 years in the State, he asserted. The resurvey, using advanced technology, helicopters, drones, GNSS rovers and employing 10,185 village surveyors and 3,664 ward planning secretaries with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore will free all land owners from civil disputes, land grabbing, encroachments and fear of duplication, he highlighted, ensuring that there will be no tampering of land records in the future.The land owners will be given physical receipts, besides a unique identification number and a QR code comprising comprehensive details of land, including land mapping. Elaborating further, he said every land parcel will be provided with Bhu Raksha boundary stones free of cost. All the stakeholders will be involved in every aspect and every stage of the land survey. There is also a provision for reverification of land ownership rights under Section 12 (S&B Act, 1923) in case of objections. The resurvey will also put an end to the pathetic situation in which farmers are running from pillar to post for survey, mutation and to get their grievances redressed. Once the resurvey is completed, land dealings can be done at the sub-registrar office. All the records will be available in the village and ward secretariats, he said. Henceforth, field line applications will be processed in 15 days and patta sub division applications in 30 days by village surveyors. Survey, sub division, mutation and registrations of immovable properties will be done at village secretariats, he elaborated. Land information can be accessible by anyone from anywhere and at anytime with the completion of the land resurvey. With the value of lands going up abnormally, land grabbers are having a field day and the resurvey of lands will put an end to encroachment and grabbing, he averred.Taking a dig at the previous TDP regime, he said the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu never paid attention towards kidney patients of Ichhapuram and Palasa.