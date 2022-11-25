Home States Andhra Pradesh

Action plan to make Vizianagaram free of TB

After adopting 95 patients in district, 20 Ni-Kshay Mitras are providing food baskets worth Rs 700 every month

Published: 25th November 2022

Ni-Kshay Mitra handing over food baskets to the Tuberculosis patients | express

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATHIPURAMMANYAM: In a bid to free Vizianagaram district from tuberculosis (TB), district authorities are seeking help from elected representatives, political parties, MNCs (multi-national companies), NGOs (non-governmental organisations), institutions and individuals to adopt patients affected by the disease under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (PMTBMBA).

Under the initiative, Ni-Kshay Mitras are invited to adopt a TB patient to provide him/her with nutritious food and help them recover early. President Droupadi Murmu had launched the programme on September 9 with an aim to eliminate the disease five years ahead of the SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) target of 2030. Ni-Kshay Mitra can be an individual, elected representative, institution, NGO, industry or government official.

It may be noted that the erstwhile Vizianagaram district has one of the highest number of people affected by TB. It has 2,298 TB cases, including 739 in Parvathipuram-Manyam district. Though the government has been treating them, patients are taking longer to recover due to lack of nutritious food. 

The district health officials have been identifying Ni-Kshay Mitras with the help of field level staff, ANM’s and Asha workers over the past few days. So far, at least 20 Ni-Kshay Mitras have adopted 95 patients in the district and are providing food baskets to them every month. Of the total, officials have roped in 15 Ni-Kshay Mitras to adopt 90 patients in Vizianagaram and five more to adopt another five TB patients in Parvathipuram-Manyam district. 

Ni-Kshay Mitras provide food baskets, comprising millets, pulses, vegetable oil, milk powder, milk and ground nuts as prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to the TB patients every month to help them recover from the disease. Each basket is worth Rs 700.Under the initiative, each Ni-Kshay Mitra should adopt at least one patient for six months and incur Rs 4,200.

District leprosy, AIDS and TB officer Dr J Rameshwari Prabhu said, “Many TB patients are not able to get nutritious food due to poverty. Therefore, they are taking more time to recover from the disease. The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan will help such patients. We have been identifying Ni-Kshay Mitras with the help of our field staff, who are motivating them to adopt TB patients. Several government officials have come forward. We are getting a positive response from all communities. However, we need more and more community support to make our district TB free.”

