Bapatla admin to resume land acquisition for Korisapadu project

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The land acquisition works for Korisapadu lift irrigation project in Bapatla district is set to gain pace after a long hiatus.The Yerram China Poli Reddy Korisapadu Lift Irrigation Scheme (YCPRKLIS) was proposed on Gundlakamma Reservoir by lifting water from the foreshore of Gundlakamma Reservoir to irrigate an ayacut of 20,000 acres in Korisapadu and Naguluppalapadu mandals, Prakasam district.

It envisages lifting of 4.57 cusecs of water from Gundlakamma foreshore area to irrigate 14,242 acres in Bapatla and 5,749 acres in Prakasam districts by constructing two balancing reservoirs at Korisapadu and Bollavarapadu villages under micro-irrigation system.

The project was commissioned partially in November 2014 and works for laying an 11-km GRP (glass reinforced plastic) pipeline and pump house were also initiated.The State government had allocated Rs 177 crore for the project, of which officials had completed 60 per cent works at a cost of Rs 114 crore. However, the land acquisition process was delayed due to the technical glitches and legal issues.

The irrigation department had sent proposals to acquire 1,274 acres for the project. Of the total, 732 acres was already acquired.However, after a few locals filed petitions in the court against the acquisition, a stay order was issued and the construction works for the project were halted.

After reformation of districts, Bapatla district administration decided to resolve the legal and technical issues so as to resume land acquisition process.Joint Collector Dr K Srinivasa Rao conducted a review meeting recently and explained that the project would benefit several farmers in Bapatla and Prakasam districts.He instructed the officials concerned to take action and resolve the pending legal issues so that the works could be resumed, and the project would be completed as soon as possible.

60% works completed

The government had allocated Rs177cr for the project, of which officials had completed 60 per cent works at a cost of Rs 114cr. But the acquisition process was delayed due to the technical glitches and legal issues

