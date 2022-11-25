SRM-AP student selected for Poland conference

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A research student of SRM-AP University has been selected for the Pasteur Jubilee Conference-2022 scheduled to be held at the University of Warsaw in Poland from November 29 to 30, 2022.

Saranya Sekharan’s project ‘One Health Approach’ has been chosen for the conference on the discoveries in biotechnology.

The University of Warsaw is organising the event as part of the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of renowned scientist Louis Pasteur, who is considered the father of microbiology.

Head of Biological Sciences department at SRM-AP Prof. Jayaseelan Murugaiyan explained that travel grant has also been sanctioned to Saranya.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Narayana Rao congratulated Saranya on her achievement.

