SRM-AP student selected for Poland conference

Published: 25th November 2022 05:58 AM

VIJAYAWADA: A research student of SRM-AP University has been selected for the Pasteur Jubilee Conference-2022 scheduled to be held at the University of Warsaw in Poland from November 29 to 30, 2022.

Saranya Sekharan’s project ‘One Health Approach’ has been chosen for the conference on the discoveries in biotechnology. 

Head of Biological Sciences department at SRM-AP Prof. Jayaseelan Murugaiyan explained that travel grant has also been sanctioned to Saranya. 

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Narayana Rao congratulated Saranya on her achievement.

