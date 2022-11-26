Govt inks deal with Edunet to upskill women

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Edunet Foundation.

Through the tripartite deal, the State will collaborate with Edunet Foundation to propel and augment the future skill ecosystem to democratise digital education.

The MoU will help in imparting Tech Saksham Programme (TSP) for young women from underserved communities to pursue careers in full stack web development, cloud technologies and artificial intelligence.

